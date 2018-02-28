CLOSE Concerned parents, students and community members attend a town-hall style safety meeting at Central York High School following last week's threat of school violence by a 13-year-old middle school student that led to school closures for three days.

Central York School District Superintendent Michael Snell provides opening comments during a town hall style, community meeting to discuss school safety following last week's threat by a 13-year-old middle school student, Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

When two threats posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 20, launched a police investigation that closed Central York schools for the following three days, parents, students and the community voiced concerns about safety measures going forward.

More than 150 people filled the Central York High School Auditorium Wednesday, Feb. 28, for a town meeting on safety and security after a 13-year-old girl from Central York Middle School was charged with making the threats.

Michael Alessandroni, a Central York School District parent and principal at Northeastern Middle School, says "we have never, ever felt that our two students have ever been unsafe," during a town hall style meeting to discuss school safety following last week's threat by a 13-year-old middle school student, Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

Central York superintendent Michael Snell was joined by seven panelists to answer community questions and concerns.

Many who spoke thanked the district for its decision to close the schools, despite the inconvenience, saying that they'd rather be safe before an incident than deal with the aftermath of a tragedy.

Several people in the community brought up the need for better mental health support services, recognizing the link between bullies or students underserved mentally and school violence.

In the wake of the recent threats, the question of how to best equip teachers to protect students was a major concern.

Matthew Grimes, of Springettsbury Township, asked Snell, "Can you commit, regardless of any policy or legislation that happens, to saying that there will not be guns in the hands of teachers in this school district?"

"Philosophically, I am opposed to it," Snell said.

Northern York County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel remarked on current state legislation regarding the issue — Senate Bill 383 and House Bill 870 — saying both bills indicate that it will likely end up being a school board decision.

Bentzel, however, said he is also opposed to the idea.

"There are a tremendous amount of issues with anyone carrying a firearm in a school," he said.

Students who spoke during the question and answer session expressed disappointment that their voices were not being heard, whether they were not able to give input on school decisions or not being taken seriously about safety concerns.

The idea of student walkout protests in March and April was met with support by Snell, but he said he was against it for safety reasons.

"The moment that several hundred to a thousand students want to walk outside of the building, that causes me and a lot of other people in this room alarm," he said.

"I believe in it, and I'm a party to your cause," he said. "I'm also responsible for your safety."

As a solution, an option for a student march was proposed during public comment to give students a chance to have their voices heard at a safe location.

Safety measures the school currently employs include security cameras, exterior door locks, a visitor management system — which provides a background check and a record of who's coming or going in district buildings each day — locked classroom doors throughout the day and emergency response plans for various scenarios including intruders and active shooters.

The district also has measures in place for students and parents to report suspicious activities or threats — the 24/7 Panther Hotline — and has increased access to mental health services.

