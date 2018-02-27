A banner advertising the upcoming addition of a Marshalls store is on display at the York Galleria Mall. A representative from the department store confirmed that its anticipated opening is in April. (Photo: Maria Yohn)

A Marshalls department store will soon be coming to the York Galleria mall, partially filling the space vacated by one of the mall's former anchor stores, J.C. Penney.

Marshall's representative Katie Bobb said the company expects the store to open in April.

J.C. Penney had occupied 112,000 square feet of the enclosed Springettsbury Township mall and had operated at the site since November 1989. However, the York County store was one of five Penneys that closed in Pennsylvania in the spring of 2015 and one of the 39 that closed nationwide that year.

Since then, Gold's Gym moved into the old department store in October 2016, taking up 31,000 square feet of the vacated space, along with Swedish clothing company H&M, which occupies a portion of the former J.C. Penney in its 20,000-square-foot space.

The York Galleria has three remaining anchor stores — Boscov's, Sears and Bon-Ton.

Marshalls is a chain of off-price department stores owned by TJX Companies and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. It currently has over 1,000 stores operating across 42 states in the United States, as well as stores in Puerto Rico and Canada.

