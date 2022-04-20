Latest inspections find Chinese restaurant out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
More:'I could just tell by his eyes,' witness testifies in Penn Park shooting
More:Two dead in apparent murder-suicide: Coroner
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspected April 12, 2022
LIN'S GARDEN CHINESE RESTAURANT 964 S GEORGE ST YORK, PA 17403
- The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Exposed food preparation observed in kitchen/prep area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination.
- Loose rubber door gaskets observed on three large chest freezers and one small chest freezer.
- Interior surface of equipment, chest freezer, is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment.
- Loose or broken door hinges observed on three large chest freezers and one small chest freezer.
- Observed electric rice cooker, metal pipe and sides of fryer, shelving under large spice tubs, in kitchen/prep area, with a heavy accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.
- Boxed raw chicken food observed thawing at room temperature in the three bay sink, which is not an approved thawing method.
- Observed the following: Interiors, exteriors and lids of very large plastic tubs, filled with spices and rice, was observed to have a heavy build-up of food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Interior top and sides of Hamilton Beach microwave stored on the shelf above soups. Three meat cleavers, stored on a magnetic wall holder, had visible signs of food debris and were not clean to sight/corrected on sight. Magnetic holder, on the wall above a chest freezer had visible food debris and was not clean to sight.
- The hand wash sink, in the kitchen area, was blocked by a large tub of flour and mop bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use.
- Rice, flour, corn starch, sugar, salt stored open with no covering.
- Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler.
- Raw chicken was stored above raw beef, pork, fish in the walk-in cooler.
- Observed very large plastic tubs with various spices, flour and rice, food ingredient storage containers, on a shelf in the kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.
- Food dispensing utensils in flour, cornstarch, assorted spices, observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.
- Observed assorted food items stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler and kitchen/prep area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
- Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie station, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie station, is not being date marked.