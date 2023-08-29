Bob's Discount Furniture moving into Springettsbury Township space

The former Staples in Springettsbury Township's York Towne Center will have a new occupant moving in soon.

Bob's Discount Furniture will be moving into the former Staples, located at 2915 Concord Road, according to Springettsbury Township Manager Mark Hodgkinson.

"I can confirm that Bob’s Discount Furniture is planning to move into the former Staples site," Hodgkinson said via email. "They are hopeful to be open in the next 2 or 3 weeks."

Bob's Discount Furniture is an American furniture chain headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut. The first store opened in 1991, according to its website.

