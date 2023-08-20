Hanover restaurants had dirty ice machines, one had pest issue: inspector

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 8/16/2023

VINNY'S ITALIAN MARKET - 1 CENTER SQUARE – HANOVER

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Container of crushed graham crackers in the dry storage area stored open with no covering.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety (pasta salads) food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the deli case, is not being date marked.

Cookie display cases are not being cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation.

Old stickers and sticker residue on observed on the food contact surface of plastic and metal pans.

Interior of ice machine, a food contact surface, observed with black and pink matter accumulation and not clean to sight and touch.

Meat and cheese slicer blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in paper good storage area which were not in the original protective package or inverted.

A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.

The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Observed back door left open when not in use, although facility does have a screen it does not go to the ground which will allow for rodent and pest entry.

Inspection Violations: 8/11/2023

SIGN OF THE HORSE (ZEICHEN DES PFERDES) - 6 CENTER SQUARE - HANOVER