Hanover restaurants had dirty ice machines, one had pest issue: inspector
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 8/16/2023
VINNY'S ITALIAN MARKET - 1 CENTER SQUARE – HANOVER
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Container of crushed graham crackers in the dry storage area stored open with no covering.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety (pasta salads) food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the deli case, is not being date marked.
- Cookie display cases are not being cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation.
- Old stickers and sticker residue on observed on the food contact surface of plastic and metal pans.
- Interior of ice machine, a food contact surface, observed with black and pink matter accumulation and not clean to sight and touch.
- Meat and cheese slicer blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
- Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in paper good storage area which were not in the original protective package or inverted.
- A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.
- The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
- Observed back door left open when not in use, although facility does have a screen it does not go to the ground which will allow for rodent and pest entry.
Inspection Violations: 8/11/2023
SIGN OF THE HORSE (ZEICHEN DES PFERDES) - 6 CENTER SQUARE - HANOVER
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Raw steak observed in the 2 door up-right fridge above rolls and pizza dough. Corrected.
- Observed two squeeze bottles of water in the upstairs bar area with no common name label. Corrected.
- Observed wet wiping cloths in downstairs server area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety (chicken wings, brisket, cole slaw, corn and bean salsa) food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the 2-door reach-in and 1 door reach-in cooler, is not being date marked. Corrected
- The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Corrected
- Interior of ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have black matter and slimy residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
- Interior top of microwave a food contact surface observed with accumulation of old food debris. Corrected.
- Observed 2 door reach-in cooler and microwave equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.
- Light shield in the middle of the kitchen area is not shielded and needs to be replaced.
- Observed evidence of rodent like droppings in the employee bathroom area and in the dry storage area, but facility does have best control. Small fly activity observed in upstairs bar and the downstairs serve area.
- Working containers of squeeze and spray bottles in downstairs server area and upstairs bar area used for storing (bug juice & sanitizer) chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.