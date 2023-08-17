Noel's Rock Shop brings unique guitars and good vibes to downtown York City

There's no shortage of names that conjure rock 'n' roll legends who inspired Scott Youcheff and Elliott Gottloeb.

But the longtime friends' music store, Noel's Rock Shop, is in fact named in tribute of Youcheff's grandfather. Like the man himself, the store takes an inclusive approach to music — offering something for musicians of all skill levels.

Both men have a long history with music and as musicians, but by day the owners led relatively normal lives. Youcheff is an account manager at the YGS Group, previously known as York Graphic Services Co. Gottloeb is a former William Penn Senior High School teacher and current Dallastown teacher.

In their free time — the store is open on Thursday, Friday and weekend afternoons — the pair pour their love of music into inspiring other up-and-comers.

“We felt like we could establish a pretty awesome presence in the community,” Youcheff said, of their decision to open their own shop.

The long-time friends are more than qualified to run the rock shop, both are musicians who can play a retinue of instruments, perform with bands or groups and want to talk about their favorite bands and music.

Noel’s Rock Shop, located at 27 E. King Street, sells modified and refurbished guitars, strings and amps. Every ounce of wall space is taken up by the guitars, all-electric for the time being although Youcheff wants to bring in acoustics someday, and amps line the wall.

Alongside the merchandise, there are several posters, album covers and paintings all related to rock and roll. Among these is a signed album cover from one of the duo's favorite bands the Foo Fighters.

The business got its start when Youcheff was going through a transition in life, looking for things to do outside of his “corporate identity,” and to engage with the community, he said. During this time Gottloeb was moving.

Gottloeb has been refurbishing and customizing guitars and buying and selling them for years out of his basement, he said. All the guitars in the store have been hand refurbished and modified by Gottloeb.

Youcheff reached out to Gottloeb and combined they put together a physical location and Gottloeb’s inventory.

Born out of different life transitions, Noel's Rock Shop will see more change in the near future. In four years, Gottloeb plans to move to England to teach, he said and will be leaving the shop entirely to Youcheff.

Youcheff said in the future he wants to add some acoustic guitars to the shop's inventory.

"I play in an acoustic duo, but I own an electric guitar store ironically," he said. Youcheff's duo is called Any Kind of Train and once or twice a month gives him the chance to get out and perform.

There's an interest in acoustics among begging guitar players or people looking to add to a personal collection, Youcheff said. He wants to have them in the shop but said electric guitars will remain their passion.

The store is set apart from others because of its completely second-hand inventory, which includes more than just the guitars, according to Gottloeb.

“A lot of it has been modified. So it’s a lot of stuff you’re not going to find walking into other local shops or even other regional shops,” Gottloeb said.

One such item is a green Gibson guitar, that's nearly identical to the one owned by Chris Cornell from the American rock band Soundgarden. Modifying anything is “a labor of love,” Gottloeb said, you don’t often get every dollar that you put into it, back out.

Gottloeb says he bought the green Gibson guitar, which currently sells between $10,000 and $15,000 at market value for $3,000. He spent about $1,000 working on it, sold off some of the parts and is now selling it for $5,500.

“If you like Chris Cornell, but you don’t want to drop five figures, you could drop four figures, for a third of the price and still get something super cool that is identical to what he has,” Gottloeb said.

Some guitars in the shops only have minor modifications and others have none at all so there is a variety of prices throughout the shop inventor. Another way they price items is by looking at the market value of a guitar and comparing it to the second-hand guitar they purchased and putting the selling price somewhere between the two.

Noel's Rock Shop is open Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

