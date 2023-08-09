Does your water taste funny? York Water Co. says it's safe to drink

Have you noticed a change in the taste or smell of your water recently? If so, the water remains safe to drink, but there's no definite answer on how long the differences will be noticeable, according to the York Water Co.

"At times, more earthy aromas and mineral flavors can be noticed," according to a news release from the company, but it assured customers there is no cause for concern.

"Please note that our water is safe to drink," the news release said.

While the company can't predict how long the water will smell and taste odd, officials expect changes in the water treatment process should have a "positive noticeable effect" over the next week.

In the meantime, the company recommends using a carbon filter and chilling drinking water to reduce the difference in taste and aroma.

Several conditions — such as warmer water temperatures, low water levels, lack of rain and snowfall this past winter, the aftereffects of wildfires and by-products of algae growth in rivers and lakes — could be causing the change in water taste and aroma, according to the company.

The York Water Co. water supply comes from a flow of the South and East branches of Codorus Creek. The company supplies water for almost 210,000 people in York, Adams and Franklin counties, according to yorkwater.com.

