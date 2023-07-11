York City market opens doors to vendors displaced by Broad Street Market fire

Penn Market in York City is opening its doors to vendors displaced by a fire at Broad Street Market in Harrisburg as a temporary operating place.

Without a physical space to operate, the livelihoods of Broad Street Market vendors have been affected, and Penn Market doors are open to them effective immediately, a news release from Penn Market said. Penn Market is located at 380 W. Market St.

A ceiling fan malfunctioned and sparked the fire on Monday night and was ruled as an accident, according to the Associated Press. The fire occurred around 1 a.m. and there were no injuries, but part of the 145-year-old stone and brick buildings were damaged.

"We understand the profound impact of the fire on the Broad Street Market community and the vendors who rely on it," said Britney Walker, market manager for Penn Market, in a news release. "As a fellow market, we believe in the power of unity and collaboration. Opening our doors to the affected vendors is a small gesture to ensure their businesses can continue to thrive during this challenging time."

Penn Market Management, the Redevelopment Authority and the York City Bureau of Permits & Inspections are working on the transition and are placing a priority on accommodating the Harrisburg vendors and providing them a welcoming space.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Harrisburg city officials said the Broad Street Market will be rebuilt and normal operations will resume, according to The Associated Press.

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said “the heart of our community was torn apart” by the fire, but she said it will come back “bigger and better than ever.”

The Broad Street Market, about four blocks from the state Capitol, had in recent years bounced back from decay to become a thriving cultural and community spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

