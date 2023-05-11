Outdoor dining returns to downtown York City this weekend

Warm weather brings many outdoor activities, and this week Downtown Inc is bringing back a favorite as outdoor dining returns on North George Street.

From Friday to the end of October, The Handsome Cab, Tutoni's, Rockfish Public House, The Left Bank and Gift Horse Brewing Co. are offering outdoor dining, available on Fridays and Saturdays, according to Downtown Inc.

“We know that with the increased foot traffic brought on by the recently reopened Yorktowne Hotel, the continuation of the N. George Street outdoor dining experience will only further our community’s reputation as a desirable destination,” Jonathan Desmarais, the director of Downtown Inc, said in a news release.

MORE:Local athletes set records, pile up gold at York-Adams track championships

MORE:Mother's Day Market returns to York City

MORE:Once homeless, this York restaurateur found success in burger business

Except for First Fridays, North George Street will be closed from Philadelphia Street to Gas Avenue for outdoor dining from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and from 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturdays.

Each restaurant will post its hours of operation and standards for service on social media or company websites, and all reservations for outside seating will be handled individually, according to Downtown Inc.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Twenty-five other restaurants around York City will be offering outdoor seating this year; find a full list of them at www.downtownyorkpa.com/outdoordining.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.