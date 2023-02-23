Cultural Trails York kicks off with train ride highlighting diversity in business

Victoria Kageni Woodard came to York County from Kenya with a dream to one day have her own business.

Now the owner of Gusa by Victoria, a custom-made women’s clothing store in York City, Woodard is in her sixth year of living that dream.

It was among the businesses being highlighted by Explore York, which promotes tourism in the county, as they launched Cultural Trails York in New Freedom on Thursday. The first two trails highlight Black-owned businesses in conjunction with Black History Month in February and women-powered businesses for International Women’s Day on March 8.

“To be a part of this initiative is important to me because it really opens up the eyes of folks who come from the outside, who have migrated or moved to this area that you in fact become a part of this community and induct yourself into it and share what you have to bring to the table,” Woodard said. “It’s really exciting to be a part of this.”

Andrea Ryan, destination marketing manager for Explore York, said Cultural Trails is designed to show what’s available in York County as well as attract tourism. It also highlights the diversity of ownership among businesses in the county.

“We have a lot of members from Explore York who are highlighted, and they are showing what they do here in York County and reasons why people should visit our county,” Ryan said.

The launch, Ryan said, was designed to give those in attendance a taste of what it would be like if visitors booked a group tour of the county through Explore York.

Among the highlights of the launch was a ride aboard the Northern Central Railroad of York, which features a replica 1860s steam locomotive.

On board for the trip was Kelly Summerford, director of the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum, who dressed in period costume as Goodridge. He talked about the Underground Railroad and Goodridge’s role as a conductor on it and helped hundreds of enslaved people escape to freedom.

“It was a precursor to the freedom of my people,” Summerford said in character. “They were simply seeking a freer space. I am so glad to have helped in some little way.”

The museum was among the things highlighted during the Cultural Trails launch. Among the other things highlighted during the launch was Mark and Val Wines, owned by Mark and Val Rhodes, who opened a winery in the heart of York City. They served some samples of their wine onboard the train.

Friends of the Lebanon Cemetery and Skillet 2 Plate Bistro were also among African American-focused entities along the Cultural Trail. Sunrise Soap Co., Nature's Platter, Refillism and The Front Porch Tea Room and Gathering Place were among the woman-owned businesses highlighted.

“The development of these trails is a project I am extremely passionate about,” Rasheeda Martin, director of sales for Explore York, said. “At Explore York, we set out to create an experience that showcases the diversity that makes York County special.”