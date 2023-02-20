Pricey Pads: These York County homes are listed for $1M and more

If you have that kind of money (or just want to pretend you do), there are some expensive living options in York County. Ten of the most expensive listings in the county selling for $1 million or more, according to realtor.com — and you can take the photo tour below to see them all:

2055 Rosemill Court, York Township, $1,799,900: Georgian style home, built in 1992, rests on a 2.6-plus acre lot and offers 11,200-plus square feet of living space. Home features five bedrooms and five-plus baths. Features include circular drive, covered front columned porch, a grand foyer with 23-foot ceilings, two-story staircase, multiple fireplaces, granite counter tops, hardwood, marble and tile flooring. Outdoor features include multiple patios, fenced yard and access to Rosenmiller HOA tennis courts, pond and other outdoor features.

720 Aldinger Drive, York Township, $1,739,999: Colonial style three-story home, built in 1980, rests on 49-acre lot with 4,700-plus square feet of living space. Home features five bedrooms and three-plus baths. Special features include high ceilings, wrap-around balcony views, patio with in-ground saltwater pool, cabana and outdoor built-in grill. Property also has six existing horse stalls with room to add on, as well as 15 tillable acres of land.

644 Southridge Drive, Fairview Township, $1,625,000: Single family home, built in 2004, offers 7,000-plus square feet of living space situated on a 3.5-plus acre lot. Features include six bedrooms, four-plus baths, three fireplaces, office, home gym, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and four-car garage. Special features include quartz countertops and extensive landscaping including two stacked stone waterfalls which flow into saltwater in-ground heated pool.

312 Meadow Trail, Monaghan Township, $1,250,000: Single family home, built in 2005, offers 6,500-plus square feet of living space situated on a 9-acre lot. Home offers four bedrooms, four-plus baths and three-car garage. Features include wood cabinetry, gas fireplace and granite countertops. Outdoor features include second-floor deck over stone laid patio, firepit and private wooded yard.

1365 Valley Road, Newberry Township, $1,199,989: Single family home, built in 2000, offers 6,000-plus square feet of living space situated on a 12-plus acre lot. Home offers five bedrooms, three-plus baths and a two-car garage. Features include two-story foyer and family room, cherry wood cabinetry, quartz countertops and walk-out basement. Special features include granite bar, theater room, billiard area, built-in firearm wall safe, air-conditioned workshop and outdoor in-ground (fiberglass) saltwater pool.

88 Foxfire Lane, Fairview Township, $1,195,000: Olde Forge community, single-family home, built in 2006, offers 6,000-plus square feet of living space situated on a 1.6-plus acre lot. Home features five bedrooms, four-plus baths and a three-car garage. Features include two-story foyer, wrap-around windows in the great room, owner’s suite with private balcony, five-piece bath and heated marble floors. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and limestone floor, with Brazilian cherry wood floors with shadow box trim throughout living and dining rooms. Outdoor features brick exterior, deck and patio looking out onto a manicured yard.

440 Chestnut Lane, York Township, $1,100,000: Single-family property, built in 1999, offers 5,900-plus square feet of living space resting on 1.7-plus acre lot. Home offers five bedrooms, four-plus baths and three-car garage. Features include custom wood floors, two-story foyer, oversized windows, wood-beamed ceilings, butler’s pantry, custom cabinetry, open kitchen with adjoining two-story family room and great room. Outdoor features include screened in porch, stone patio and free-standing two-story building currently used as a museum to house private collection with home theater. Property also includes private walking trails, pond and tennis court.

2709 Augusta Circle, York Township, $1,100,000: Single family home, built in 1991, offers 7,000-plus square feet of living space situated on a 3.7-plus acre lot. Home boasts five bedrooms, four-plus baths and six-car garage capacity. Expansive primary suite offers gas burning fireplace, walk-in closets, adjoining ensuite bath, large sitting area and two balconies. Special features include indoor exercise pool, sauna, steamer, outdoor multi-level decks and heated in-ground pool.

370 Carea Road, Fawn Township, $1,100,000: Single family home, built in 2001, offers 5,000-plus square feet of living space situated on a 22-acre lot. Home features five bedrooms, three baths and wrap-around deck with view of barn and 1-acre pond located on property.

2339 Deininger Road, Springettsbury Township, $1,000,000: Single family home, built in 1991, situated on 4.3 acres with 8,900-plus square feet of living space. Home boasts four bedrooms and six-plus baths. Features include a double staircase, indoor pool, home gym, great room with full bar and family room with wet bar.