Books-A-Million moves to a new site in Hanover

A national bookstore chain has moved to another location in York County.

Books-A-Million has leased an 8,000-square-foot space at 51 Wilson Ave., Hanover, according to broker Bennett Williams.

The space is in the North Hanover Mall. Books-A-Million had previously been open at Gateway Hanover. The chain has another location at 3000 Whiteford Road in Springettsbury Township.

The bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Founded in 1917 in Alabama, Books-A-Million has over 250 stores in 32 states. For more information on Books-A-Million, visit booksamillion.com.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.