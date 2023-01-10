Burlington Coat Factory moving to former Bed, Bath and Beyond site in Springetts

Burlington Coat Factory will be switching locations in Springettsbury Township, according to a local official.

The department store retailer, now located at 2801 E. Market St., will be moving into the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space in York Town Center, Springettsbury Township Manager Mark Hodgkinson confirmed in an email.

Bed, Bath and Beyond, formerly located at 2845 Concord Road, shut down last year in a nationwide closure of hundreds of stores in the chain.

The move comes after Bed, Bath and Beyond announced in 2020 it would close hundreds of locations as a result of remodeling its more profitable shops and investing in digital, according to CNBC.

Though Hodgkinson did not have information on when Burlington Coat Factory would officially move, information provided on Google shows the address has already been changed to the Concord Road location.