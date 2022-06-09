Field day aims to help York County farmers learn about latest techniques

Farmers from around York County are invited to learn about the latest tools to help their farms thrive at the York County Better Farms, Cleaner Water Ag Field Day.

The event will be held Thursday, July 28, at the Izaak Walton League York Chapter 67, 7131 Ironstone Hill Road, in Dallastown.

Everyone is invited to attend this free event, especially those who farm and those who own a farm. Advance registration is requested by July 15 for lunch and planning purposes.

The event is funded through a grant from the York County Community Foundation.

Besides imparting information on the latest in farming, experts will share information on a variety of tax credit programs, grants and loan opportunities that can assist farmers with ag best management practices.

Check-in for the event begins at 9:30 am. Session 1 is from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and will include discussion of soil health principles and ecosystem diversity, pasture management and soil study, buffers and exclusion fencing.

Session 2 is from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and includes topics like soil erosion, no-till planting and decision ag solutions.

A tour to see best management practices at a York Township farm from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. is also included as part of the event.

Those interested in attending can register by going to https://bit.ly/3NZbUGE; sending an e-mail to LGerner@YCPC.org; or calling 717-771-9870, ext. 1755.

