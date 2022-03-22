New Trader Joe's to open in central Pa.

The Carlisle Sentinel (TNS)

Trader Joe's will open its new Lower Allen Township location at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 31, with a ribbon cutting ceremony before doors open.

The company said in a news release that the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and is located at 3545 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen.

The new store marks the ninth Trader Joe's in Pennsylvania, and this 12,550-square-foot store will feature artwork of the Market Street bridge, as well as state themes of white-tailed deer, roughed grouse, hemlock trees and the Nittany Lion.

Store Captain Jamie Brown, a 14-year veteran of the company, will welcome customers with the store's employees, who are hired locally, with hiring efforts still underway.

The company also said that through its Neighborhood Shares Program, the new store will donate 100% of its unsold products that are still fit for consumption to a range of nonprofit and community-based organizations seven days a week.

Also in the same development, the Good Feet store opened Monday, and Lower Allen Township Assistant Manager Erin Trone expects Sports Clips to open sometime in mid-April.

New developments: While Trone said the last unit in the Trader Joe's building has not yet been leased, there is movement on developing two other buildings in Lower Allen Commons.

The Lower Allen planning commission received development plans for a Chick-Fil-A in one of the buildings, as well as for two tenant spaces in another building, which could be a coffee shop with a drive-thru along with a fast-food restaurant without a drive-thru.

Trone said the planning commission recommended both development plans for approval, and those plans head to the township board of commissioners for consideration. Trone added that the developer for both buildings will need to finalize the sale with the Lower Allen Township Development Authority before the development can move forward.

Lower Allen Commons currently already houses Burger King, Texas Roadhouse and Bonefish Grill, and construction continues on a 124-room Spring Hill Suites by Marriot, which is scheduled to open sometime this year.

The land is purchased by Lower Allen Township in an effort to revitalize the property, which lost both Borders and Bon-Ton. According to the township, its development authority purchased the site in 2019 upon Bon-Ton going bankrupt. The redevelopment of Lower Allen Commons is something the township hopes will bring residents and travelers off Route 15 to shop, dine and stay in the township.