Staffing shortage forces Rabbit Transit, CAT to reduce service

A recent shortage in driver applicants and qualified candidates is forcing Rabbit Transit and Capital Area Transit to reduce operations.

Rabbit Transit will reduce service starting Sunday, Feb. 6, in York and Adams counties. Capital Area Transit will do the same the next day in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

More:More snowy days in the forecast for York County this week

More:Rabbit Transit announces 50% off sale on Hop-n-Go bus passes

More:York County happenings: Rabbit Transit; meeting; charity ride

“Like many businesses, we are impacted by employee shortages in the marketplace and COVID complications," said Executive Director Richard Farr.

A combination of these two factors has trickled through the service area and is taking a toll on the agency's workforce, riders and more, Farr said.

However, services will continue for essential transportation for those who need to go to work, seek medical care or access food, a news release said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

CAT and Rabbit Transit are seeking qualified operators for fixed route and paratransit services. For more information or to apply, visit www.cattransit.com or www.rabbittransit.org.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.