Allied Universal looking to hire 50 York-area security professionals

Staff Report

A leading security and facility services company in North America looking to hire 50 York-area security professionals.

Allied Universal will hold interviews 8 a.m to 5 p.m every weekday in August and September. Applicants can call the company’s hiring line at 717-798-1910 to schedule an interview.

Allied Universal also employs a virtual interview process where applicants can complete the company’s online application from the comfort of their home through highly advanced video interviewing technology.

Applicants can apply online at https://jobs.aus.com/search-jobs/.