YCEA Virtual Career Fair to focus on people with criminal backgrounds

Staff Report

The York County Economic Alliance’s Virtual Career Fair series Friday will focus on opportunities for individuals with criminal background.

Presenters for the noon event include representatives from FedEx Ground, York Container Company and HACC Workforce Development.

Registration through Zoom can be found at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nIWIgmawRAyH_18jw0VYEg?fbclid=IwAR3xHnRn_kV6u-FVQofdtu1bXp8OlwAZIHFZHKlPEvVYNyMXB1kRX_He-y4. The event will also be streamed live on the organization's Facebook page.

