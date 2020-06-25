Grand jury: State knew natural gas drilling made people sick
YCEA Virtual Career Fair to focus on people with criminal backgrounds

Staff Report
York County Economic Alliance President & CEO Kevin Schreiber joins area business leaders to promote the Pre-K for PA Campaign while urging 2018 election candidates to support high-quality pre-k funding during a press conference at York County Economic Alliance in York City, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The York County Economic Alliance’s Virtual Career Fair series Friday will focus on opportunities for individuals with criminal background.

Presenters for the noon event include representatives from FedEx Ground, York Container Company and HACC Workforce Development.

Registration through Zoom can be found at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nIWIgmawRAyH_18jw0VYEg?fbclid=IwAR3xHnRn_kV6u-FVQofdtu1bXp8OlwAZIHFZHKlPEvVYNyMXB1kRX_He-y4. The event will also be streamed live on the organization's Facebook page.

