From left, Bob Szajnuk, Steve Anderson and Shane Sansone, brewers at Big Bottom Brewery, took first and third place during the Craft Beer Awards. (Photo: submitted)

York County breweries took home several awards during the Craft Beer Awards earlier this month.

Big Bottom Brewery submitted six beers to the contest during the Pennsylvania Farm Show and walked away with two awards. Apple, “I Pearly Know Ya,” won first place in the kettle sour category, and Loco Coconut Porter came in third place in the porters category.

Another York County brewery, Aldus Brewing Co. in Hanover, won first place in the amber lager category with Red Flannel Logger Amber Lager.

Bob Szajnuk, the owner of Big Bottom Brewery, 6 Tristan Drive in Dillsburg, said he couldn’t be prouder.

“It’s exciting for a small brewery like us,” Szajnuk said. “It’s encouraging to be recognized.”

Szajnuk said they started brewing in April 2017 and transformed into Big Bottom Brewery — Home of Al’s Pizza in early 2018.

The brewery now offers six to eight house brews and 40 beers on tap as well as pizzas and snacks, according to Szajnuk.

“We specialize in small batch great tasting craft beers,” Szajnuk said.

Alongside Szajnuk at Big Bottom Brewery are two brewers — Shane Sansone and Steve Anderson — who selected the six beers that were submitted to the contest, Szajnuk said.

“I think it will stir up some new business,” Szajnuk said. “Dillsburg isn't very big, so the locals know us, but we hope more people stop by and give us a try.”

