Televisions, iPads and Nintendo, oh my! But that's just the beginning. Steep discounts abound this Cyber Monday for language learning, fitness, travel and pretty much everything someone might need. We help you sort through them as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

More than 122 million consumers plan to shop online today, Cyber Monday, which is a million more than last year, according to the National Retail Federation, a trade group that tracks consumer spending on goods. The biggest proportion of them will shop in the early morning, with 38.9% planning to be buying online then, 34% in late morning and 31% in the early afternoon, according to the group's predictions.

Cyber Monday now has its own website, which not only culls the best deals but also will feature a Deal of the Hour every hour on Cyber Monday, the group said. Participating retailers include Best Buy, Home Depot and Neiman Marcus, among many others.

Macy's, Sephora, Kohl's, Bose, Adidas, Lenovo and all manner of other retailers are part of CyberMonday.com. Macy's is offering an extra 20% off plus free shipping, Sephora is cutting its makeup prices by as much as 50%, and Kohl's is offering a 20% discount. Saks Off Fifth is slashing prices by 85% through Monday.

While some of these deals can be found in-store, deeper discounts are available in many cases to those who prefer to shop while home in their pajamas. Some also offer free gifts with each purchase.

This means there'll be competition for merchandise, as well. Also, with stock coming and going, and deals shifting, nothing is fixed. So ready, set, click!

1. Home good and handmade items. Want to celebrate small independent businesses over big-box stores? Etsy may be your best first stop. Not content with just a day, the specialty handmade crafts site is holding Cyber Week — with discounts in some cases up to 60% off.

2. Instant Pot. Cook much but no time? Target is selling the Instant Pot for $50, an even steeper discount than its Black Friday offering.

3. iPad 10.2-inch. The big winner in the gadget category across the board is the 10.2-inch iPad for just $230, at both Target and Amazon. "This may be your best shot at getting Apple's no-frills tablet," notes Engadget.

4. Televisions. Deals are plentiful, according to Thrillist, with a list of ever-changing discounts that include $300 off, $500 off, $600 and even $2,000 off various models at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target.

5. Viewing. Hulu is offering its streaming service for $1.99 per month instead of $5.99, for 12 months — but one has to order by end of day Monday.

6. Power tools. Select power tools are 60% off at Lowe's.

7. Kitchen. Lowe's is also discounting Samsung kitchen appliances and, over at Sur la Table, prices are slashed 75% for the likes of Nespresso machines and Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Thrillist reports.

8. Babies. Adding a new dependent this year? Buy Buy Baby is offering numerous discounts, most notably 40% off Gerber organic clothing. Innumerable car seats are slashed by 20% and 25%, and all manner of other baby items are marked down by double-digit percentages.

9. Ancestry. For those wanting to learn who they are or where they come from, Amazon is discounting its AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test to $49 from $99, a hefty savings.

10. Clothing. Eclectic clothing retailer Anthropologie is selling its wares for 30% off, according to Reviewed.com for USA Today. Clothing markdowns at everything from Nordstrom to Kohl's and everywhere in between.

