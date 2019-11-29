CLOSE

NEW YORK – The mad scramble between Thanksgiving and Christmas just got six days shorter.

Black Friday once again kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season. But with six fewer days than last year, it will be the shortest season since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November – the latest possible date it could be. That means customers will have less time to shop and retailers will have less time to woo them.

Adobe Analytics predicts a loss of $1 billion in online revenue from a shortened season. Still, it expects online sales will reach $143.7 billion, up 14.1% from last year’s holiday season

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, baked the shorter season into its forecast, but it says the real drivers will be the job market. It forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 3.8% and 4.2%, an increase from the disappointing 2.1% growth seen in the November and December 2018 period that came well short of the group’s prediction.

Last year’s holiday sales were hurt by turmoil over the White House trade policy with China and a delay in data collection by nearly a month because of a government shutdown. This year’s holiday forecast is above the average holiday sales growth of 3.7% over the previous five years.

Tisha Leiphart of Dover Borough keeps warm waiting in line outside the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She said she was shopping for a carseat and a television. Bill Kalina photo
Tisha Leiphart of Dover Borough keeps warm waiting in line outside the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She said she was shopping for a carseat and a television. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Victor and Gloria Goya of West Manchester Township keep each other warm waiting for the 5 p.m. opening of the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. They said they wanted to just experience the opening day of holiday shopping. Bill Kalina photo
Victor and Gloria Goya of West Manchester Township keep each other warm waiting for the 5 p.m. opening of the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. They said they wanted to just experience the opening day of holiday shopping. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Emily McNew and Bishop Hunt, right, wait outside the West Manchester Township Target for its 5 p.m. opening on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Admitted underdressed, Bishop said he was unaware there would be a chilly outdoor wait when his friend asked him to accompany her to the store. Bill Kalina photo
Emily McNew and Bishop Hunt, right, wait outside the West Manchester Township Target for its 5 p.m. opening on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Admitted underdressed, Bishop said he was unaware there would be a chilly outdoor wait when his friend asked him to accompany her to the store. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Shoppers, from left, sisters Koralys and Jessica Irzarry, and Edwin Pacheco of York City plan their strategy while waiting outside the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The store, like many other retail locations, opened the holiday shopping season on Thanksgiving Day. It opened at 5 p.m. Bill Kalina photo
Shoppers, from left, sisters Koralys and Jessica Irzarry, and Edwin Pacheco of York City plan their strategy while waiting outside the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The store, like many other retail locations, opened the holiday shopping season on Thanksgiving Day. It opened at 5 p.m. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Shoppers, from left, Dave and Katie Heilman of West York and Mindy Zook of Mifflintown, were the first shoppers in line at the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. They waited in line two hours for the 5 p.m. store opening on Thanksgiving Day. Zook said she stays in York for a weekend of shopping with her friend. "My husband went home," she said. Bill Kalina photo
Shoppers, from left, Dave and Katie Heilman of West York and Mindy Zook of Mifflintown, were the first shoppers in line at the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. They waited in line two hours for the 5 p.m. store opening on Thanksgiving Day. Zook said she stays in York for a weekend of shopping with her friend. "My husband went home," she said. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Friends Mindy Zook of Mifflintown, left, Tania Zech of West Manchester Township, were the first shoppers into the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. They waited in line two hours for the 5 p.m. store opening on Thanksgiving Day. Zook said she stays in York for a weekend of shopping with her friend. "My husband went home," she said. Bill Kalina photo
Friends Mindy Zook of Mifflintown, left, Tania Zech of West Manchester Township, were the first shoppers into the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. They waited in line two hours for the 5 p.m. store opening on Thanksgiving Day. Zook said she stays in York for a weekend of shopping with her friend. "My husband went home," she said. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Brittany Barakat of York City plops a Squishmallow toy into her cart while shopping at the West Manchester Township Target for holiday deals on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She said the gift was for her son. Bill Kalina photo
Brittany Barakat of York City plops a Squishmallow toy into her cart while shopping at the West Manchester Township Target for holiday deals on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She said the gift was for her son. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Shoppers flood into the West Manchester Township Target which opened on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Shoppers flood into the West Manchester Township Target which opened on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Vicki McDaniel of York Township pulls a cart full of items while shopping at the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She said she was shopping for her daughter and 18-month-old grandchild. Bill Kalina photo
Vicki McDaniel of York Township pulls a cart full of items while shopping at the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She said she was shopping for her daughter and 18-month-old grandchild. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Cambree Giles, 2, checks out toys while family friend Matthew Swords, of York City, drives the shopping cart at West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The store opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Bill Kalina photo
Cambree Giles, 2, checks out toys while family friend Matthew Swords, of York City, drives the shopping cart at West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The store opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    NRF expects online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, to increase between 11% and 14%, for the holiday period.

    Black Friday is expected to once again be the largest shopping day of the season, followed by the last Saturday before Christmas, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all types of payments including cash and check. Thanksgiving Day isn’t even on the top 10 holiday shopping days, according to MasterCard.

    The 2019 holiday season will be a good measure of the U.S. economy’s health. Many retail CEOs describe their customers has financially healthy, citing moderate wage growth and an unemployment rate hovering near a 50-year low.

    “The overall picture is positive,” said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a retail consultancy. “People are spending out of positive cash flow as opposed to borrowing.”

    Economic growth has moderated since earlier this year, with growth at just 1.9% in the July-September quarter, down from 3.1% in the first three months of the year. Analysts blame at least part of that on the U.S.-China trade war, which has forced many companies to delay plans to invest and expand.

    That’s left consumers as the main drivers. So far, Americans have kept up their spending, allaying fears of a recession.

    With more holiday deals happening earlier to compensate for the late start, many have already started to shop. More than half of consumers have already started their holiday shopping and nearly a quarter of purchases have already been made, according to the annual survey released by the NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics. The survey of 7,917 adult consumers was conducted Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.

    “This is further evidence that the holiday season has grown far beyond the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of NRF, in a statement.

