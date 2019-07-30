PHOTOS: Doughy B's World Famous Pizza open in York City
The newly opened Doughy B's World Famous Pizza at 1239 Roosevelt Ave., in York City, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kitchen Advisor Larry Stubbe, of York City, builds a Meat Lovers specialty pizza at the newly opened Doughy B's World Famous Pizza at 1239 Roosevelt Ave., in York City, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kitchen Advisor Larry Stubbe, of York City, builds a Meat Lovers specialty pizza at the newly opened Doughy B's World Famous Pizza at 1239 Roosevelt Ave., in York City, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Doughy B's World Famous Pizza, 1239 Roosevelt Ave., had its grand opening ceremony on July 19. "We strive to make your taste buds the happiest they have ever been in your life," said owner Tyler Barnett. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Customers can order online at www.doughyb.com or by phone at 717-793-2593.

