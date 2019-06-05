The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $530 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, according to lottery officials.

It’s the first time since last October’s record-setting run to $1.5 billion that the top prize has surpassed the half-billion dollars mark. The jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: white balls 25, 37, 46, 48, 68 and gold Mega ball 25.

While no one claimed the jackpot, there were a total of about 1.32 million winning tickets, lottery officials said. Five matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. One sold in Colorado is worth $2 million because it included the “Megaplier,” and four others sold in Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota are worth $1 million.

In addition, 46 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third prize of $10,000. Because of the Megaplier, eight of them are actually worth $20,000.

There have been more than 17.2 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 36 worth $1 million or more, since the last jackpot was won in Missouri on March 12, according to lottery officials.

Other Mega Millions jackpots awarded this year include $437 million in New York on Jan. 1, the ninth largest in the game’s history, and $273 million in New Jersey on March 1.

Last year, the top prize reached a record $1.5 billion before a winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The next drawing is scheduled to take place Friday at 8 p.m. PT.

