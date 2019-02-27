Nearly 86 tons of Boston Market frozen meals have been recalled because they could contain fragments of glass or hard plastic.

The fast-food chain’s boneless pork rib patties can be found in Boston Market Home Style Meals that are labeled as Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes.

According to a statement from the USDA, the recall is being labeled as Class I, which means, “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The USDA was notified on Friday following “consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic extraneous material in the rib shaped patty.” While thankfully, the USDA says, no one seems to have been hurt as a result of consumption thus far, though they warn, “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

A Boston Market spokesperson elaborated, “The recall does not involve any products that are sold in Boston Market restaurants.”

On the label, the frozen meals have “best buy” dates of December 7, 2019 (lot code 8341); January 4, 2020 (lot code 9004), January 24, 2020 (lot code 9024) or February 15, 2020 (lot code 9046). The meals subject to recall also have “EST. 18297” stamped on the end carton flap of the package.

