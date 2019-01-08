This Nov. 29, 2018, photo shows credit card logos posted on a store's door in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, the Federal Reserve releases its November report on consumer borrowing (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

WASHINGTON – Americans slowed their pace of borrowing slightly in November, but it still grew by a robust $22.1 billion. Solid auto and student loans offset some of the decline in the category that covers credit cards.

The Federal Reserve says that November’s figure follows a $25 billion gain in October, which had been the biggest increase in 11 months. Economists had been forecasting more of a slowdown.

Borrowing for auto and student loans rose $17.4 billion in November, up from a gain of $15.6 billion in October.

Borrowing in the category that covers credit cards slowed to a $4.8 billion increase, down from the $9.3 billion advance seen in October. The November credit card gain was the smallest since borrowing in this category had actually fallen slightly in September.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/money/business/2019/01/08/consumer-borrowing-growth-billion/38863803/