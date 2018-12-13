Ryan Martin, right, looks over his wager as he joins in with the first group of patrons to Rivers Casino to bet on sports as the new, temporary sports betting area opens on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approval, regular operations are scheduled to begin Saturday, Dec. 15. Marton made several wagers, including placing a $100 bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Photo: Keith Srakocic / AP)

HARRISBURG — Two more casinos in Pennsylvania have started up with sports betting.

Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia began test periods Thursday. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says that, if all goes well, the casinos can start regular sports-betting hours on Saturday.

A Rivers Casino spokesman says the first bet placed there was $11,000 on the New England Patriots minus 2½ points over the hometown Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Hershey opened its sports book last month, making Pennsylvania one of seven states where it’s allowed.

A year-old state law allows owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos to pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting. The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.

