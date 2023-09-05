Slip extra beets into cake

Julie Falsetti

For The York Dispatch

Ideally, having your own garden is the best way to have fresh vegetables throughout the year. However, planting and maintaining a garden is time consuming, and not everyone has the space or right lighting for growing.

If you are in that position but still want ultra fresh produce, consider a buying a share in a CSA, a community sponsored agriculture venture.

Before the beginning of the growing season, a farmer offers a certain number of membership shares to the public. Typically the share consists of a box of vegetables, but other farm products may be included. Interested consumers purchase a CSA subscription, and in return receive a box of seasonal produce each week throughout the growing season. There are a number of share sizes to accommodate different family needs.

Some CSAs offer organically grown produce, while others use conventional growing methods. Some allow customers a chance to defray the cost of the share by doing part-time work on the farm. Purchasing a share in a CSA is a commitment to support local farming.

CSA share boxes reflect the local growing season. Like having your own garden, that translates into abundance of one vegetable and scarcity of others. In other words, don’t expect heads of local broccoli in the middle of summer.

Whether you have your own garden, belong to a CSA, or find a great deal on Flashfood, it is good to be prepared with an arsenal of vegetable recipes. Below is a unique way to use up extra beets. As with carrot cake and zucchini bread, no one will detect their presence.

For best flavor, use local beets and cook them either in the oven or microwave. I like the tanginess of a cream cheese frosting for this cake.

Red Beet Cake

1 3/4 cups flour

1/2 cup cocoa

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups cooked, peeled, shredded beets (about 1 pound)

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients. Shred the cooked beets with a box grater using the large holes, then measure.

Put the oil, beets, eggs and vanilla into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into the dry ingredients and mix well.

Pour the batter into a greased and floured 9-by-13-inch cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes or until a tester comes out dry.

Cream Cheese Frosting

8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3 cups powdered sugar, plus an extra 1/4 cup if needed

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/8 teaspoon salt

In a large bowl, using a handheld or stand mixer, beat the cream cheese and butter together on high speed until smooth and creamy.

Add the 3 cups powdered sugar, vanilla and salt. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then switch to high speed and beat for 2 minutes. If you want the frosting a little thicker, add the extra 1/4 cup of powdered sugar.

— Julie Falsetti, a York native, comes from a long line of good cooks. Reach her with questions and comments at julietrulie11@gmail.com.