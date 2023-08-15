Swiss chard, packed with vitamins and minerals, can replace spinach

Julie Falsetti

Move over, Popeye! There are some new greens in town waiting to steal the limelight. With all the vitamins and minerals, and no spinach teeth afterward, Swiss chard is an unsung nutritional powerhouse.

In only 35 calories per cup, Swiss chard provides vitamins A, C, and K, as well as magnesium, potassium, iron, copper and dietary fiber.

If you are concerned about pesticides in your food, Swiss chard might be a better choice than spinach unless you are buying organic. Spinach ranks

No. 2 on the 2023 Environmental Working Group’s “Dirty Dozen” list. As a non-commodity crop, chard remains free of the trappings of industrial agriculture.

Despite its name, Swiss chard has nothing to do with Switzerland. A Swiss botanist classified the plant in the 1800s and named it after his native country. It was actually first cultivated in Sicily.

While not widely known in the United States, it is hugely popular in Mediterranean countries. With ruffled bright green leaves and a rainbow of colored stems, Swiss chard is an eye-catching offering in the farmers market.

If you like growing your own, consider adding Swiss chard to your garden. Chard is an easy to grow long-season green that thrives from early spring until the first hard freeze.

Swiss chard is easy to prep, and all parts of the plant can be eaten, providing contrasting textures and flavors. Usually the stalks are separated from the leaves and sauteed along with the aromatics, as they take longer to cook than the greens.

Below is a basic recipe for braised Swiss chard. I hope it will become a new way to eat your greens.

Braised Swiss Chard

1 large bunch Swiss chard, washed and ends trimmed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, cut in half and then thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes (optional)

1 large ripe tomato, peeled and chopped, or 1 cup canned chopped tomato

1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

Take the Swiss chard and cut off the stalks. Cut the stalks into 1/2-inch slices. Roughly tear the remaining leaves with your fingers. Heat the olive oil in a large saute pan over a medium flame. Add the onion, garlic and pepper flakes if using, and saute for five minutes. Add the stalks and saute for another five minutes. Put in the tomato and salt and cook for five minutes.

Finally, stir in the leaves and cover the pot. Lower the heat and let cook for about 15 minutes or until the leaves are tender.

