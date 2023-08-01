Corn fresh off the cob creates the base for silky soup

Julie Falsetti

For The York Dispatch

Whole Foods? Trader Joe’s? Who needs ’em? As residents of York County, we have access to fresh fruits and vegetable for the majority of the year. No matter what part of the county you live in, there are farm stands within a few miles.

While nothing beats a summer tomato, there are only so many you can eat. Corn on the cob is another story. Slathered with butter and just a sprinkle of salt, there’s nothing so sweet as freshly picked summer corn. Boil, steam or grill it, there is no wrong way to cook fresh corn.

I grew up eating Silver Queen corn. It was a white corn variety known for its sweetness. It has since been replaced by newer hybrids that stay sweeter longer. I emailed Dave Miller of Miller Plant Farms, one of the largest producers of sweet corn in the area, who updated my corn knowledge.

Forget the old saying “knee high by the Fourth of July.” Miller’s had its first corn harvest on July 3.

Local corn will be available until mid-October or the first frost. Miller’s grows 27 acres of supersweet corn, specifically the varieties Kate (bi-color) and Glacial (white).

If you’ve tapped out on corn on the cob, consider corn chowder for a change of pace. Boiling the cobs extracts every morsel of corn goodness, providing a rich base for the soup. The fresh herbs offer a note of brightness to accent the sweetness of the corn. If you are a true corn lover, you’ll never miss the chicken.

Corn Chowder

6 ears sweet corn, kernels removed from the cobs (about 4 cups), cobs reserved

4 tablespoons butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 stalks celery, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

3 cups vegetable stock or water

4 cups corn cob water

4 cups diced potatoes

1 bay leaf

2 teaspoons salt (or to taste)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

4 hard boiled eggs, chopped

1/2 cup heavy cream

Place the corn cobs in a large soup pot and cover with 5 cups water. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, and cook for 30 minutes. Remove the corn cobs and reserve 4 cups of the liquid.

In the same pot, melt the butter and add the onions and garlic. Saute on medium heat for 7 minutes. Add the red pepper and celery and saute for 5 minutes more. Add the reserved corn stock and vegetable stock, corn kernels, potatoes, salt and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then simmer covered for 20 minutes.

Puree about half the soup in a blender, then return it to the pot. Add the hard boiled eggs and herbs, and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream.

— Julie Falsetti, a York native, comes from a long line of good cooks. Her column, From Scratch, runs twice monthly in The York Dispatch food section. Reach her with questions and comments at julietrulie11@gmail.com.