Hot enough for you? Tickle your tongue with homemade candied jalapeños

Julie Falsetti

For The York Dispatch

If you’ve picked a peck of pickled peppers, and are at a loss for what to do with them, try a batch of candied jalapeños, better known as cowboy candy. Sliced jalapeños are cooked in a sweet-sour brine, creating a versatile condiment that acts as an instant heat pump.

You can stash them in sandwiches, tuck them in burgers or brush on the syrup when grilling. As the name suggests, they are not for the faint of heart.

I first learned about cowboy candy from the Facebook group Canning Rebels. The members label themselves rebels as they treat U.S. Department of Agriculture canning guidelines as suggestions rather than iron-clad rules to follow. (Who among you hasn’t reused canning lids? Raise your hand.) The group calls those who insist on canning strictly by the book “pearl clutchers.”

Along with corncob jelly and onion bacon jam, almost everyone in the group puts up multiple batches of cowboy candy. Members confess to eating it straight from the jar. Addiction and cowboy candy appear in many posts, so beware.

How hot is cowboy candy? The answer depends on the source of your jalapeños. I find supermarket peppers have almost no heat, whereas the ones from my garden hit a high note on the Scoville scale.

On the side of caution, it is wise to use rubber gloves when slicing the peppers.

If the thought of canning is intimidating, you can store the jars in the refrigerator. They will be good for at least three months.

Although you can eat the cowboy candy immediately, for best flavor and texture, wait a week or two before trying.

Cowboy Candy

1 pound fresh jalapeños, thinly sliced

2/3 cup apple cider vinegar

2 cups granulated sugar

2 tablespoons mustard seed

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Wash your canning jars and fill a water bath canner to heat.

In a large pan, bring the apple cider vinegar, sugar, mustard seed, garlic powder, turmeric, celery seed and cayenne pepper to a boil. Once the mixture comes to a boil, turn the heat down to low, and simmer the syrup for

5 minutes. Add all of the sliced jalapeños to the syrup, and stir to combine. Continue to cook the peppers on low heat for 5 more minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, fill the jars with the jalapeños. Then add the remaining liquid from the pan to cover the peppers, leaving 1/4-inch headspace on each jar. Insert a plastic utensil into each jar a couple of times to remove any air bubbles.

Wipe the rims clean, then add the lid and ring. Tighten the ring to fingertip tightness. Place the jars on the canner rack, making sure there is enough water to cover the top of each jar by 1-2 inches. Bring the water to a boil, and process the jars for 10 minutes.

Once you have finished processing the jars, carefully remove each jar from the canner using canning tongs. Place hot jars onto a dish towel (placing them directly on counter could crack jars due to temperature variances). Let the jars cool for at least 8 hours before disturbing them.

Wipe the jars clean, label them and test the seal to make sure the jars have sealed correctly. Makes about 5 half pints.

— Julie Falsetti, a York native, comes from a long line of good cooks. Her column, From Scratch, runs twice monthly in The York Dispatch food section. Reach her with questions and comments at julietrulie11@gmail.com.