Spaghetti alla Nerano will give you a zest for zucchini

Zucchini has never been on the culinary A-list. Perhaps that lies in the fact that it is easy to grow and prolific. But Stanley Tucci changed zucchini’s image in the first episode of his series “Searching for Italy.”

While dining at the restaurant Lo Scoglio da Tommaso in the small town of Nerano on the Amalfi Coast, Tucci declared a dish consisting of spaghetti, zucchini and cheese “life-changing” and “one of the best things I’ve ever eaten.” On a previous visit, he and his wife had eaten the dish, then tried to replicate it at home. Their version, while more than adequate, never matched what they had eaten in Italy.

In his latest visit to the restaurant, he prods the chef into sharing the secret of the dish. It turns out that Tucci and his wife had been pan frying the zucchini rather than deep frying it. The deep frying was necessary to bring out the sweetness of the zucchini.

While I probably like zucchini more than the average person, I have never found an occasion to use “life-changing” and zucchini in the same sentence. Nonetheless, I decided to give spaghetti alla Nerano a try.

The first roadblock I came to was the cheese. The originator of the recipe, Maria Grazia, uses provolone del Monaco, which is not available in the United States. Many of the “authentic” recipes called for frying the zucchini in sunflower oil, which was not available in my local supermarkets.

Finding fresh zucchini, though? As a York County resident, I had that covered.

To cut the zucchini, I used a food processor. A mandoline or sharp knife will work as well.

Frying the zucchini can be done ahead of time. In fact, most chefs agree that the flavor is enhanced when the fried zucchini is allowed to rest in the refrigerator overnight.

Below is my adaptation of spaghetti alla Nerano. Even if you don’t find it life-changing, it is a great way to use up your harvest of summer squash.

Spaghetti alla Nerano

2 cups light olive oil, for deep frying

6 medium zucchini, thinly sliced

A handful of torn fresh basil leaves

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3/4 pound spaghetti

4 ounces provolone cheese, grated

2 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

In a deep pan or skillet, add the light olive oil and ensure it is very hot before adding the zucchini. Fry the zucchini in batches until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel.

Sprinkle the zucchini with torn basil leaves, and place in a covered bowl overnight.

In a large frying pan, heat 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Add the fried zucchini and basil. Cook for a few minutes until the zucchini releases its juices. Turn off the heat.

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook the spaghetti according to package directions until al dente. Drain the spaghetti, reserving 2 cups of pasta water.

Add the drained spaghetti, 1 cup of the reserved pasta cooking water, and the cheeses to the pan with the zucchini. Over low heat, stir vigorously until the sauce becomes creamy. If needed, add more pasta water. Serve immediately, topped with grated Parmesan.

