Try a vegetarian twist on a deli classic

My mother wasn’t much of a restaurant person, but there was one thing she wanted to try when she came to visit me in New York City — a Reuben sandwich.

I’m not sure if she knew much about the sandwich other than the name. To ensure an authentic experience, we headed downtown to Katz’s deli.

If you are not part of the deli cognoscenti, a traditional Reuben sandwich is thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, grilled between two pieces of rye bread slathered with Russian dressing. It is not a sandwich for the faint at heart.

When the sandwich arrived, my mother was a bit taken aback, both by the size of the sandwich and the price. The corned beef layer was an inch thick! She dutifully ate half the sandwich and asked to have the other half wrapped to go. At the time, I passed on the Reuben as I am not a fan of corned beef in any iteration.

Years later, I thought about the Reuben outing. Minus the meat, I like all of the other components of the sandwich. Crunchy kraut and gooey melted Swiss — it was an upscale grilled cheese. For my own veggie version, I substituted portobello mushrooms for the corned beef. A veggie lover herself, I think my mother would have approved.

The recipe below is for three sandwiches. You can cook the portobellos ahead of time and grill the sandwiches when wanted. If you don’t have Russian dressing in your fridge, I’ve included a recipe to make your own.

Veggie Reuben

6 large portobello mushroom caps

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

6 slices rye bread

1 cup fresh sauerkraut, drained

Russian dressing

Butter for grilling

Russian Dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

5 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickle

1 tablespoon minced onion

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Clean the mushrooms by using a small spoon to remove the gills. In baking dish large enough to put the mushrooms in one layer, put in the olive oil, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar and minced garlic. Add the portobello caps, then cover with foil. Roast in a 400-degree oven for about 30 minutes, turning once halfway.

To assemble the sandwich, spread some Russian dressing on each slice of bread. Add a slice of Swiss cheese, 2 or 3 mushrooms, depending on the size, a couple of spoonfuls of sauerkraut and another slice of Swiss cheese.

In a medium-size frying pan, melt a tablespoon of butter. Pressing down with a spatula, cook the sandwich on each side until the cheese is melted. Add more butter if necessary. Serve hot.

— Julie Falsetti, a York native, comes from a long line of good cooks. Her column, From Scratch, runs twice monthly in The York Dispatch food section. Reach her with questions and comments at julietrulie11@gmail.com.