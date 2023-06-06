For sweet summer kickoff, make classic strawberry shortcake from scratch

Julie Falsetti

Though it’s technically still spring, fresh berries are the harbinger of summer. First on the roster are strawberries. While strawberries are available year-round in the supermarket, nothing compares with a local strawberry fresh from the field. Bright red, juicy and aromatic, they are worth the wait.

Strawberry dessert recipes abound, but strawberry shortcake is still the classic. Tender, sweetened biscuits warm from the oven and topped with juicy macerated strawberries and freshly whipped cream are the traditional summertime treat.

While you might think that the “short” in shortcakes refers to their stature, the real meaning comes from an older definition of the term. “Short” is an old English word, dating from the 16th century, that means crisp — or more specifically, something made crisp with the addition of fat, traditionally either butter or lard.

Think of a shortcake as a cross between a biscuit and a scone. Homemade shortcakes are a much better foil for the juicy strawberries than the small, pricey sponge cakes sold in the produce section of the supermarket.

Shortcakes are simple to prepare at home. All you need is flour, butter and an oven. The secret to high-rising shortcakes is to use a biscuit cutter rather than the rim of a glass, which compresses the dough and prevents rising. To cut, press down once, being sure not to turn the cutter.

To top off your strawberry masterpiece, don’t forget the whipped cream. Skip the stuff in the tub or can, and break out your hand mixer. Once you have tasted the real thing, you’ll never look back.

Strawberry Shortcake

Berries

1 quart strawberries, hulled and sliced

4 tablespoons sugar

Shortcake

2 cups flour plus more for work surface

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

3 tablespoons sugar plus more for sprinkling

1 stick cold unsalted butter

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup half-and-half

1 tablespoon heavy cream

Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Mix the berries and sugar, and set aside to macerate.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar. Cut the butter into small cubes. Using a pastry cutter or your fingertips, rub the butter into the dry ingredients until most of the butter pieces are the size of split peas.

Mix the half-and-half with the egg, and stir into the dry ingredients until a rough dough forms. Place the dough on a floured counter, and knead lightly until it comes together.

Pat the dough into a 9-by-6-inch rectangle, 3/4-inch thick. Using a floured biscuit cutter, cut out 6 rounds and place them on a baking sheet. Reshape any remaining dough for another biscuit. Brush the tops with heavy cream.

Bake for 12-14 minutes until the tops are golden.

Place the cream and powdered sugar into a chilled bowl. With a hand mixer, beat until still peaks form.

To serve, use a serrated knife to cut the shortcakes in half crosswise. Top with strawberries and whipped cream. Do the same with the top half.

— Julie Falsetti, a York native, comes from a long line of good cooks. Her column, From Scratch, runs twice monthly in The York Dispatch food section. Reach her with questions and comments at julietrulie11@gmail.com.