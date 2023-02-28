Easy and enticing, spaghetti alla puttanesca comes together quickly

Julie Falsetti

For The York Dispatch

Imagine a pasta sauce made from scratch that comes together in the time it takes to boil the spaghetti. Imagine that this same sauce packs a flavor bomb that will have you craving it weekly. Spaghetti alla puttanesca fills the bill.

Originating in the Naples area, “puttanesca” politely translates to “in the style of ladies of the evening.” Many stories abound about how the sauce got its name. One says that it was so fast to make that it could be prepared while waiting for clients. Another theory is that the pungent odors of the sauce would entice patrons through the door. Still another says it was convenient to make, as the ingredients were always at hand.

While probably all apocryphal, each story has an element of truth. Using just pantry staples, puttanesca sauce is indeed easy to prepare. The combination of anchovies, black olives, garlic, chili flakes, tomatoes and capers gives this sauce a bold flavor that will perfume your kitchen and draw diners to the table.

When preparing the dish, Neapolitans use Gaeta olives, which are not readily available in the United States. Quite similar are Kalmata olives, which can be found in most supermarkets. When buying canned tomatoes, look for whole plum tomatoes, preferably without calcium chloride — which is added as a firming agent and limits the tomatoes’ ability to break down during cooking.

Robust and comforting, spaghetti alla puttanesca is a classic Italian dish that is perfect for a quick weeknight meal.

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed

4 anchovy fillets (about 2 ounces)

1 28-ounce can whole plum tomatoes

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 pound spaghetti

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil to cook the pasta. Put the tomatoes in a bowl, and crush with your hands or a fork.

In the meantime, heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic, pepper flakes, capers and anchovies. Cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes, stirring often, until the anchovies dissolve and release all their aromas. Add the tomatoes to the pan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti until al dente.

Once the sauce has cooked, stir in the olives and parsley. Add the cooked spaghetti to the sauce pot, and toss well. Serve hot, garnished with more parsley if desired.

— Julie Falsetti, a York native, comes from a long line of good cooks. Her column, From Scratch, runs twice monthly in The York Dispatch food section. Reach her with questions and comments at julietrulie11@gmail.com.