Cinnamon and cayenne spice up pork

Pork is known as the other white meat. For this easy dinner, I added a sweet and spicy flavor to pork tenderloin slices using the sweet flavor of cinnamon with a touch of cayenne pepper for spice.

I love the flavor and texture of butternut squash, but not the effort of peeling and cutting the whole squash. So I was delighted to find that butternut squash cubes are available in the markets. Adding them to some green beans and roasting the vegetables in the oven makes an easy and colorful side dish for this quick dinner.

Helpful Hints:

— Look for butternut squash cubes in the supermarket or use fresh or frozen butternut squash spirals.

Countdown:

— Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

— Prepare butternut squash and beans.

— Make pork dish.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 bottle ground cinnamon, 1 bottle cayenne pepper, 1 container butternut squash cubes and 1 container green beans.

Staple: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

SWEET AND SPICY PORK

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound pork tenderloin

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Remove visible fat from the pork. Cut 1-inch slices from the tenderloin and flatten with a meat bat or bottom of heavy skillet to 1/2-inch rounds. Mix cinnamon, cayenne pepper and salt together in a small bowl and set aside. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and brown for 2 minutes, turn pork over and spoon the cinnamon mixture over the cooked side of the pork. Cook 2 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Turn the pork over for a minute to warm the spices. Remove to a cutting board and slice. Serve with the butternut squash and green beans.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 254 calories (37% from fat), 10.5 g fat (2.2 g saturated, 4.6 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 35.8 g protein, 2.4 g carbohydrates, 1.5 g fiber, 672 mg sodium.

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND GREEN BEANS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Olive oil spray

4 cups butternut squash cubes (about 1 pound)

1/2 pound green beans

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking tray with foil and spray with olive oil spray. Add the butternut squash cubes and green beans. Toss in the oil and spread them out to make one layer. Place in the oven for 15 minutes while preparing the pork dish. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates and drizzle with olive oil.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 197 calories (33% from fat), 7.2 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.4 g protein, 34.5 g carbohydrates, 7.6 g fiber, 17 mg sodium.

(Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.)

