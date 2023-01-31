Wrap up dinner in a flash

Gretchen Mckay

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Is there anything more satisfying than a wrap?

For starters, they’re super easy to make. Second, they can be customized with just about any protein or veggie, or combination of the two, making for a nutritious meal. Third, they’re portable, so you can take them on the road to the office, your kid’s soccer game or any outside adventure.

I found this winning recipe while scrolling through Instagram reels. It’s technically a chicken salad, because roasted chicken breast is the star, but you also could call it a chopped salad, since the meat is shredded and then mixed with chopped kale in a yogurt-based dressing. It all goes into a flour tortilla with grated Parmesan for a salty, cheesy finish.

If you massage the kale leaves together with your fingers until they just start to wilt, you’ll break down the tough fibers in the greens and make it easier to chew. I used Lacinato kale, an Italian variety with long, blue-green leaves.

This recipe fill four extra-large tortillas. If you’re not a fan of kale, use arugula or chopped romaine.

Lemon Parmesan Chicken Wrap

For chicken

2 large chicken breasts, sliced in half horizontally if they’re really thick

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon each garlic and onion powder

For salad

2 cups chopped kale

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and black pepper

4 tablespoons nonfat Greek yogurt, divided

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons honey

Juice of 1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon each garlic and onion powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more to garnish

4 extra-large flour tortillas (12 inch) or 8

10-inch flour tortillas

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place chicken in large bowl, and season with salt and pepper. In another bowl, add olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and garlic and onion powders. Whisk to combine, then pour over chicken and toss to coat with a pair of tongs.

Add chicken and sauce to an 8-inch baking pan (it should be crowded) and place in oven for 20-25 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer in the thickest part of the breast reads 165 degrees. Set aside to cool.

While chicken is roasting, make the salad. Place kale in a large bowl, add olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss with your hands to combine, then massage kale for 2-3 minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons yogurt, Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice, garlic and onion powder and Worcestershire sauce. Mix to combine and set aside.

When chicken is cool enough to handle, shred with your fingers or chop in the pan with the sauce. Toss together, so chicken is coated in sauce.

Add chicken to the kale salad, along with remaining 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt and grated Parmesan. Mix until well combined, then taste and add more Parmesan if it’s not cheesy enough.

Divide chicken salad among the wraps (pile it in the middle), then fold and wrap like a burrito. Toast on both sides in a hot pan, then slice in half.

Serve with additional Parmesan on top. Serves 4.

— Adapted from jennys table on Instagram