10 minutes to crispy coconut shrimp

Crispy coconut flavors these shrimp for a tasty quick dinner. My husband wanted to have some coconut-crusted shrimp and I wanted to bake them rather than fry them. Mixing coconut and panko breadcrumbs with a little oil was the answer. The mixture coated the shrimp, and they baked in only 10 minutes. One secret to make sure both sides are cooked without needing to turn the shrimp over is to place the baking tray in the oven while it preheats. The shrimp will cook on the bottom side this way.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use any type of noodles can be used for the Sesame Noodles recipe.

— Press the coconut mixture into the shrimp to make sure they are coated.

Countdown:

— Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and place the foil-lined baking sheet in the oven while it preheats.

— Place a large saucepan filled with water on to boil for the noodles.

— Prepare the ingredients.

— Make the shrimp and bake.

— Boil the noodles and complete the dish.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound large shrimp peeled tail on, 1 package sweet coconut flakes, 1 container panko breadcrumbs, 1 can vegetable oil spray, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 jar apricot jam, 1 small bottle Dijon mustard, 1 small bottle hot pepper sauce, 1 package egg noodles, 1 bunch scallions, 1 container cherry tomatoes, 1 cucumber.

Staples: canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.

COCONUT-CRUSTED SHRIMP

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/4 cup sweetened coconut flakes

2 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon canola oil

3/4 pound large shrimp, peeled tail on

Vegetable oil spray

For dipping sauce

3 tablespoons apricot jam

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Several drops hot pepper sauce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and place in oven while it preheats. Place the coconut flakes and panko breadcrumbs on a plate. Add the canola oil and blend into the crumb mixture to form a light paste. Place the shrimp on a large plate and spoon the crumb mixture on top of the shrimp. Press the crumb mixture into the shrimp with a spoon or your fingers. When the oven has reached 400 degrees, remove the baking sheet and spray with vegetable oil spray. Place the shrimp with the crumb mixture facing up on the sheet. Return the baking sheet to the oven and bake 10 minutes. Turn the broiler on and broil the shrimp 20 to 30 seconds to crisp the shrimp. Watch to see that they do not burn.

While the shrimp bakes, mix the apricot jam, mustard and hot pepper sauce together. Spoon into separate small bowls for dipping sauce. Divide the shrimp between two dinner plates and add the dipping sauce.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 374 calories (32% from fat), 13.4 g fat (3.7 g saturated, 6.1 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 35.9 g protein, 30.7 g carbohydrates, 1.8 g fiber, 386 mg sodium.

SESAME NOODLES

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

4 ounces egg noodles

1/2 cup sliced scallions

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup cucumbers

3 teaspoons sesame oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place a large saucepan filled with water on to boil. Add the noodles and boil rapidly for 6 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cucumber and continue to boil 2 minutes. Remove 2 tablespoons cooking liquid to a large bowl and mix in the sesame oil. Drain the noodles and vegetables and add them to the bowl. Mix well and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with the shrimp. Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 304 calories (24% from fat), 7.9 g fat (1.2 g saturated, 2.8 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 9.1 g protein, 49.6 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 13 mg sodium.

