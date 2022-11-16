Start gathering recipes for leftover turkey

Linda Gassenheimer

Tribune News Service

Is it too early to think about leftover turkey? How about a different kind of turkey sandwich: a quesadilla? It’s a turkey-and-cheese-filled tortilla. They’re pan-fried and served with coleslaw. You can make them with leftover turkey or chicken, or buy roasted turkey breast at the supermarket deli. In fact, you can use this recipe for any type of leftover roasted or deli-bought meats.

For a quick side dish, buy deli-made coleslaw and doctor it up with some bought salsa verde. This is a spicy green sauce made with tomatillo and green chili peppers.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use any type of Mexican-style cheese.

— If your skillet is not big enough to fit the two quesadillas, make them one at a time, or use two skillets.

Countdown:

— Prepare ingredients.

— Assemble the coleslaw.

— Make the quesadillas.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 package 8-inch light whole wheat flour tortillas, 1 package shredded ow-fat pepper jack cheese, 10 ounce cooked turkey breast, 1 jar sliced pimentos, 1 jalapeno pepper, 1 container deli coleslaw and 1 jar salsa verde.

TURKEY QUESADILLA

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 8-inch light whole wheat flour tortillas

3/4 cup shredded low-fat pepper jack cheese

10 ounces cooked turkey breast (cut into thin strips) (about 2 cups)

1/4 cup sliced pimento

1 tablespoon seeded, sliced jalapeno pepper

Place the two tortillas on a countertop. Divide all the ingredients in half. Add the cheese to the tortillas, covering half of each one. Add the turkey over the cheese and then the pimento and jalapeno peppers. Fold each tortilla over. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the folded tortillas and cover the skillet with a lid. Turn the heat down to low and cook 2 minutes. Turn the folded tortillas over with a wide spatula. Cover the skillet with the lid and cook another 2 minutes. Watch to make sure the tortillas don’t burn. Place each tortilla on a dinner plate and serve with the coleslaw.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 411 calories (33% from fat), 15.2 g fat (7 g saturated, 3.9 g monounsaturated), 117 mg cholesterol, 55.7 g protein, 17.7 g carbohydrates, 6.5 g fiber, 711 mg sodium.

COLESLAW WITH SALSA VERDE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 1/2 cups deli coleslaw

2 tablespoons salsa verde

Drain coleslaw. Mix salsa verde into the coleslaw. Divide between two dinner plates.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 243 calories (62% from fat), 16.8 g fat (3 g saturated, no monounsaturated), 15 mg cholesterol, 1.8 g protein, 23.5 g carbohydrates, 3.3 g fiber, 495 mg sodium.

(Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC