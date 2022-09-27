Za'atar stars in Lebanese chicken dinner

Linda Gassenheimer

Tribune News Service

Noticing so many eastern Mediterranean and Lebanese restaurants becoming popular, I was hungry for a quick dinner with their savory and aromatic flavors. Using za'atar found in the spice section of the market, I created this quick dinner with very little effort.

Za'atar, a spice mixture used in many eastern Mediterranean countries, is made with varying types of spices. In general, it’s a combination of dried oregano, thyme, sumac and sesame seeds. You can also find it in jars mixed with olive oil. This can also be used in the recipe.

Helpful Hints

You can use any type of microwaveable rice if basmati rice isn’t available.

You can use chicken tenders instead of chicken breast.

You can use four garlic cloves instead of minced garlic.

Countdown

Prepare ingredients.

Start chicken.

While chicken sautees, microwave zucchini and rice.

Complete the recipe.

Shopping List

To buy: 1 bottle za'atar spice, 1 lemon, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 container no-salt-added chicken broth, 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 large zucchini, 1 bunch cilantro and 1 package microwaveable basmati rice.

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

LEBANESE CHICKEN AND BASMATI RICE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 tablespoons za'atar seasoning

2 tablespoon olive oil

4 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/4 cup no-salt-added chicken broth

3/4 pound boneless chicken breast

2 cups1/4-inch zucchini cubes

1 1/2-cups microwave basmati rice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves

Mix za'atar, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and chicken broth together in a small bowl.

Place chicken on a cutting board. Remove visible fat from chicken and pound until about 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick. This can be done with the palm of your hand or the bottom of a sturdy skillet.

Heat a nonstick skillet just large enough to hold the chicken in one layer over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and brown 3 minutes. Turn chicken over and add the za'atar sauce to the skillet and cook 3 minutes. If za'atar sauce runs dry, add a little more broth.

Meanwhile, place the zucchini in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave 2 minutes. Remove from microwave and add the basmati rice for 1 minute or according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and reserve any remaining rice for another meal. Add the rice to the zucchini and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Divide the rice between 2 dinner plates. Place the chicken over the rice. Spoon the sauce over the chicken and rice. Sprinkle cilantro on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 541 calories (33% from fat), 19.6 g fat (3.2 g saturated, 8.2 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 44.4 g protein, 45.3 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 273 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.