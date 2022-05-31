Avocado veggie sandwich perfect for a fast dinner

Linda Gassenheimer

Ripe avocado mixed with tomatoes and hot pepper sauce makes a tasty, vegetarian sandwich. Adding a little store-bought pesto sauce adds even more flavor. This sandwich is perfect for a quick dinner.

You may have to plan a little in advance to ripen your avocado. One tip to help avocados ripen is to remove the stem and place them in a bag in a warm spot.

Helpful hints:

You can use any type of bread.

If pesto sauce isn’t available, use a mild drained salsa.

You can use any type of shredded cheese.

Avocado Veggie Sandwich

1 small tomato, sliced (about 3/ 4 cup)

2 small ripe avocados, peeled, seed removed, mashed (about 1 cup)

1/ 2 tablespoon lemon juice

Several drops hot pepper sauce

2 tablespoons reduced-fat pesto sauce

4 slices whole wheat bread

1/ 2 cup shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack or Mexican-style cheese

Several lettuce leaves

1/ 2 cup sliced cucumber

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Slice tomato. Mash avocado in a bowl. Add lemon juice, hot pepper sauce and pesto sauce. Mix well.

Toast bread. Spread avocado on 2 of the slices. Add sliced tomato to the avocado. Add cheese over the tomato. Place the two remaining bread slices on top to form a sandwich.

Place on two plates. Divide the lettuce leaves between the two plates. Place cucumber slices on the lettuce. Drizzle dressing over the cucumber.

Yields 2 servings.

Per serving: 526 calories (57% from fat), 33.2 g fat (7.4 g saturated, 16.9 g monounsaturated), 21 mg cholesterol, 16.5 g protein, 43.3 g carbohydrates, 14.9 g fiber, 499 mg sodium.

— Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.