Tired of winter? Citrus pound cake acts like sunshine

Gretchen Mckay

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

We’re only one good snowstorm into January, and already I’m tired of winter.

If there’s one bright spot this time of year, it’s that winter is the peak of the citrus season and oranges, grapefruit and lemons are in ample supply.

With their bright, cheerful colors and sweet-tart flavors, winter citrus offers a taste of sunshine that jazzes up just about any recipe while adding a daily dose of vitamin C.

This moist and buttery pound cake is perfumed with lemon and orange and has an easy orange glaze for a sugary finish. It’s perfect with a cup of afternoon tea or topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a decadent dessert.

The original recipe divided the batter between two loaf pans, but I used a single 9-by-5-inch pan. Also, because I didn’t have buttermilk on hand, I used this hack: Add 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice to 1 cup of milk to curdle it.

My family gobbled this tasty pound cake up in no time flat, but it also can be kept at room temperature tightly wrapped in plastic for up to three days, and it will store beautifully in the freezer for up to three months.

Glazed Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

For cake

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

4 extra-large eggs at room temperature

Zest from 3 lemons

Zest from 3 oranges

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/ 2 teaspoon baking powder

1/ 2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/ 4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

3/ 4 cup buttermilk at room temperature

1 teaspoon lemon extract

For glaze

11/ 2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Juice and zest of 1 orange

Zest from 1 lemon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with butter or cooking spray.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter and 2 cups of granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 4-5 minutes. Beat in eggs and orange and lemon zest.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, combine orange juice, buttermilk and lemon extract. Add flour and buttermilk mixtures alternately to the batter. Pour batter into the loaf pan, and lightly rap on the counter a few times to make sure it’s settled and smooth on top. Bake for 45 minutes, or until cake tester comes out clean.

Take cake out of the oven and make the glaze. In small bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar and orange juice until it reaches the desired consistency to spread and drip slightly. (Add more juice if it’s too thick or more sugar if it’s too thin.)

When cake is almost cool, drizzle glaze on top and down sides, then sprinkle with orange and lemon zest.

Makes 1 pound cake.

— Adapted from wornslapout.com