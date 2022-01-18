Try low-cal, high-flavor cooking in the new year

Daniel Neman

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The holidays are past. And now come the regrets.

Did I really have to have that second piece of pecan pie? Couldn’t the mashed potatoes have had maybe a little less butter? Did I truly have to eat all of those chocolates?

Yes. Yes I did. Those things are great.

But now I’m feeling it: every Christmas cookie, every potato pancake, every Frango mint. My belt is annoyed at me. My scale groans when it sees me approach.

In the spirit of resolutions made for the new year, I decided to make flavorful dishes that will make my belt and scale happier.

You don’t have to give up on flavor and enjoyment, you can make dishes that both tasted good and are relatively good for you.

One of those dishes is Turkey Wienerschnitzel.

The flavor of turkey is similar enough to veal that it makes a reasonable substitute.

Veal is hard to find these days, and it is expensive when you do see it, so Turkey Wienerschnitzel would be a great idea even if it weren’t so delicious. Based on the classic Austrian dish, it is a turkey cutlet, breaded and lightly fried, served with capers and slices of lemon. A fried egg on top tastes great, too.

This version saves some calories by dipping the turkey in egg whites instead of whole eggs.

Turkey Wienerschnitzel

11/ 2 pounds turkey cutlets or chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

1/ 2 cup (approximately) all-purpose flour

2 egg whites

1/ 2 cup (approximately) breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons capers, for garnish

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Place each cutlet between two pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper and pound with a meat pounder, the side of a cleaver or a cast-iron pan to 1/ 4 -inch thick. Season the cutlets on both sides with salt and pepper.

Place the flour, egg whites and breadcrumbs in three shallow bowls. Dip each cutlet first in the flour, shaking off any excess, then in the egg whites and then in the breadcrumbs.

In batches, heat the oil in a nonstick frying pan over high heat. Pan-fry one schnitzel for 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and repeat with other schnitzels. Sprinkle with capers and serve with lemon wedges on the side.

Yield: 4 servings

Per serving: 374 calories; 10 g fat; 6 g saturated fat; 98 mg cholesterol; 46 g protein; 22 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 1,011 mg sodium; 49 mg calcium

— Adapted from “High-Flavor, Low-Fat Cooking,” by Steven Raichlen