Ready for leftovers? With this turkey bowl recipe, you are

Linda Gassenheimer

Tribune News Service

What do you do with Thanksgiving leftovers or really anytime you have a lot of leftovers? This turkey bowl is an answer.

You can use your leftover stuffing, turkey and vegetables or use whatever cooked meat or vegetables you have in your fridge. Use this recipe as a guide for amounts and how to use them.

Helpful Hints:

You can use microwaveable rice instead of orzo to save time.

Place the frozen corn kernels in a colander and run warm water through them to quickly defrost.

Use a bowl that will comfortably fit the ingredients, or use a plate if you don’t have a large bowl.

Countdown:

Place water for orzo on to boil.

Microwave broccoli florets.

Prepare ingredients.

Assemble the bowls.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 package orzo, 1 bunch broccoli florets, 1 container cherry tomatoes, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 head of lettuce or 1 package shredded lettuce, 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing and 3/4 pound cooked deli turkey breast if not using your leftover turkey.

Staples: olive oil.

———

TURKEY BOWL

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3 ounces orzo (rice shaped pasta), about ½ cup

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups broccoli florets

3 cups shredded lettuce

¾ pound cooked turkey, cut to small pieces

1 cup frozen corn kernels

¼ cup reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Place a medium-size sauce pan three quarters full of water on to boil for orzo. Add orzo to boiling water and boil 9 to 10 minutes. Drain and place in a mixing bowl and add tomatoes and olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Place broccoli in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high one minute.

Divide lettuce between two large bowls. Add the orzo placing half of it on one side of each bowl. Divide turkey pieces placing them next to the orzo on each bowl. Continue to place corn kernels, and broccoli florets moving in a circle around the bowls. Drizzle the dressing over the bowl ingredients. Sprinkle cilantro on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 563 calories (24% from fat), 14.7 g fat (2.8 g saturated, 4.3 g monounsaturated), 123 mg cholesterol, 54.9 g protein, 57 g carbohydrates, 5.4 g fiber, 193 mg sodium.

— Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.