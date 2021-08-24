Great time to enjoy summer veggies

Jeanmarie Brownson

The Daily Meal

It’s a grand time to be a vegetable lover.

Local supermarkets highlight fresh, crisp greens and slender summer squashes from nearby farms. Signs advertise weekend farmers markets selling heirloom tomatoes, baskets of rainbow carrots and peppers. Roadside stands are packed with sweet corn.

Fresh vegetables deliver big taste and appealing texture, so try out these recipes:

Curry Roasted Carrots and Fingerling Potatoes

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Note: This is also good with skinny sticks of peeled parsnips instead of carrots.

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons ketchup

11/ 2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon hot red pepper sauce

1/ 2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/ 2 teaspoon salt

1 pound fingerling potatoes, preferably multicolored, halved lengthwise

1 pound slender orange or multicolored carrots, ends trimmed, peeled, halved crosswise

1 large sweet onion, ends trimmed, halved cut into 1/ 2 -inch thick wedges

1 can (14.5 ounces) black beans or chickpeas, drained

3 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as chives and cilantro

Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet.

Mix 1/ 4 cup oil, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 11/ 2 teaspoons curry powder, 1 teaspoon hot sauce, 1/ 2 teaspoon cumin and 1/ 2 teaspoon salt in the bottom of a large bowl.

Add 1 pound halved fingerling potatoes, 1 pound trimmed, peeled, halved carrots, 1 large cut onion and 1 can beans. Toss to coat well with the sauce.

Scrape mixture onto prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring once or twice, until potatoes and carrots are fork-tender, about 35 minutes.

Sprinkle with chopped herbs. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Sweet Onions and Mushrooms in the Skillet

Makes about 2 cups

Serve these alongside grilled meat and fish or stirred into softly set scrambled eggs. Or, pile over a baked sweet or russet potato with a dollop of crème fraiche. Chilled and chopped, the combo makes a hearty salad topping.

2 large sweet onions (about 18 ounces)

2 tablespoons sunflower or safflower oil

11/ 2 cups cups thinly sliced assorted mushrooms, such as cremini, oyster, maitake, shitake (about 6 ounces)

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1/ 2 teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt

1/ 4 cup chopped mixed fresh herbs, such as chives, cilantro, basil, tarragon, parsley

Cut 2 large sweet onions in half through the stem end. Set cut side up on the cutting board, then thinly slice at an angle to create wedge shaped pieces.

Heat a large nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 2 tablespoons sunflower oil and then onion slices. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until onions are golden brown and tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in 11/ 2 cups mushrooms; cook and stir until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in 2 cloves crushed garlic and 1/ 2 teaspoon salt; cook 1 minute.

Refrigerate covered up to 1 week. Serve warm sprinkled with 1/ 4 cup chopped mixed herbs.

Sautéed Chard With Garlic

Makes 2 to 3 servings.

Note: Multicolored rainbow chard is beautiful here.

2 bunches fresh Swiss chard, 16 ounces total, well-rinsed and patted dry

2 tablespoons olive oil or bacon fat

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

Coarse (kosher) salt

Trim tough ends from chard stalks. Use a paring knife to remove stalks, then slice stalks crosswise into 1/ 2 -inch pieces. Roll up leaves and slice crosswise into 1/ 2 -inch wide ribbons.

Heat a large nonstick skillet until hot. Add 2 tablespoons oil or bacon fat, then thinly-sliced onion; sauté until onion is soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in 2 cloves crushed garlic, the chard stems and a generous sprinkle of salt. Saute 2 minutes. Add chard leaves and cook, turning the greens as they wilt and collapse (but leaving some greens slightly undercooked), about 2 minutes.

Remove pan from heat. Serve right away.