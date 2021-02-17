Lamb and lentils for dinner

Linda Gassenheimer

You can enjoy the flavors of India without the hours usually spent in making this dish. Dal means lentils and is one of the common ingredients used in Indian cooking. For this dish the lentils are made into a thick dal sauce and served with sauteed lamb cubes.

The meat for dal gosht is typically slow cooked mutton or even goat. To speed up this meal, I use lamb cut from the leg of lamb that only needs a few minutes to cook. I also use rinsed and drained canned lentils. The recipe may not be authentic, but it fits the bill for midweek dish packed with flavor.

Helpful Hints

Steamed or frozen lentils can be used instead of canned.

2 crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

To speed preparation, buy diced onion in the produce department.

Countdown

Prepare all ingredients.

Make dal.

Saute lamb.

SHOPPING LIST

To buy: 3/4 pound lamb cubes cut from leg of lamb, 2 cans lentils, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 bottle ground ginger, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 can no-salt-added diced tomatoes and 1 bunch cilantro (optional garnish).

Staples: olive oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.

Dal Gosht

For Dal

2 cups rinsed and drained canned lentils

2 cups diced onion, divided use

2 cups water

3 teaspoons ground turmeric

3 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

For lamb

3/4 pound lamb cubes cut from leg of lamb

4 teaspoons olive oil, divided use

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup no-salt-added canned diced tomatoes with their juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup cilantro leaves (optional garnish)

For dal: Combine lentils, 1 cup diced onion, water, turmeric, ginger and cumin in a sauce pan. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Cook 5 minutes or until soft, but not mushy. Add salt. Puree in a food pro­cessor or blender until smooth. Divide between two dinner plates.

For lamb: Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a med­ium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add remaining 1 cup diced onion and minced garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Add lamb and brown on all sides, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes. Cover with a lid, lower heat to medium. Do not boil. Cook 5 minutes. Stir in remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon over the dal on the dinner plates and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.

Yields 2 servings.

Per serving: 655 calories (27% from fat), 19.9 g fat (4.9 g saturated, 8.5 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 56.2 g protein, 65.6 g carbohydrates, 22.2 fiber, 430 mg sodium.

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook."