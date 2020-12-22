Pasta dish perfect for hectic holiday season

Linda Gassenheimer

Tribune News Service

This holiday season seems busier than ever with working from home, helping with schoolwork and trying to make things festive. Here’s a quick survival dinner. Most of the ingredients you may have on hand. I used fresh fettuccini. I keep some in my freezer for quick meals, but you can use any type of pasta.

Add red bell peppers cut into cubes to a bag of prewashed salad for colorful holiday salad to accompany the dish.

Helpful Hints:

Four garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

Any hard cheese such as manchego or Romano can be used instead of Parmesan.

A quick way to chop basil is to wash, dry and snip the leaves with a scissors right off the stem.

Holiday Pasta With Tuna Sauce

1/4 pound fresh fettuccini

2 cups reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes (drained)

4 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/ 4 cup fresh basil leaves

6 ounces canned white-meat tuna packed in water

10 pitted black olives, cut in half

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/ 4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Heat 3 to 4 quarts of

water in a large saucepan over high heat. When it boils, add fettuccini and cook 3 minutes or according to package instructions.

While water is coming to a boil, mix tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic, basil and tuna together in a large bowl. Make sure all of the ingredients are blended to together. Stir in the olives and olive oil; add salt and pepper to taste. When the pasta is cooked, drain and add to the bowl. Toss well. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle cheese on top.

Yield: 2 servings.

Per serving: 463 calories (24 percent from fat), 12.1 g fat (3 g saturated, 4.9 g monounsaturated), 39 mg cholesterol, 30.8 g protein, 61.8 g carbohydrates, 8.6 g fiber, 598 mg sodium.

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer