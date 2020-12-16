Revive a classic delight for your holiday dessert

Julie Falsetti

For The York Dispatch

I would like to say that the vast amount of time I spend on the internet is devoted to serious reading and research. The truth is, I am just as big a sucker for click bait as the next person. If I see anything related to food, I am down that rabbit hole in a flash.

I spent more time than I would like to admit plowing through “30 Gross Foods That Only Baby Boomers Still Think Are Cool.” Other than ice cream, I never thought anything that I ate was “cool.” But I got their point. Anyone who still liked lima beans, egg salad, meatloaf or tapioca belonged to the geriatric set.

The article got me thinking about the foods of my youth, specifically Christmas dinner. Along with birthdays, Christmas was an occasion to bring out the china and crystal. One dish always on the menu was pineapple delight. I knew as a child it had to be something special, because it was presented in a crystal sherbet glass.

Looking back, I seemed to recall it being served at the beginning of the meal, but my memory was hazy. For clarification, I called my cousin. She too couldn’t remember exactly when it appeared on the table, but she did have a copy of my grandmother’s handwritten recipe.

I was fascinated by details she included, given that the recipe involves no cooking and only three ingredients. I guess she thought novice cooks needed all the help they could get.

Below is my grandmother’s recipe for pineapple delight. The only nod to the 21st century is using miniature marshmallows instead of cutting up larger ones. Light, fluffy and not too sweet, pineapple delight will make a great retro addition to your holiday table.

Pineapple Delight

1 10.5-ounce bag miniature marshmallows

1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple

1 cup heavy cream

Maraschino cherries for garnish

In a large bowl, mix the marshmallows and crushed pineapple, including the juice. Let soak overnight. Before serving, whip the cream and fold into the marshmallow pineapple mixture. Serve topped with a maraschino cherry.

— Julie Falsetti, a York native, comes from a long line of good cooks. Her column, From Scratch, runs twice monthly in The York Dispatch food section. Reach her with questions and comments at julietrulie11@gmail.com.