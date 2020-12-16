Put together a simple salmon supper

Gretchen McKay

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Everyone knows fish is good for you, especially a “fatty” fish like salmon. Full of omega-3 fatty acids, which play an essential role in brain and heart health, salmon also is high in B vitamins and is a relatively inexpensive source of lean protein.

But perhaps its best attribute is that it can be prepared in so many different ways, with different spices, sauces and toppings.

You also can feel relatively good about eating it. Seafood Watch lists nine types of farmed or wild salmon as a “best” choice and another 46 as a “good alternative,” meaning it is caught or farmed with minimal environmental and social impacts.

This recipe should please even the non-fish eaters in your family, thanks to a spicy-sweet marinade made with soy sauce, brown sugar and plenty of minced ginger and garlic. There’s also a little zing from finely chopped hot chili pepper.

You’ll know the fish is done when it flakes easily with a fork and looks translucent. A quick run under the broiler will add some crisp to the edges but the fish will still be moist inside.

It’s served with roasted potatoes dusted with warm Indian spices and covered by lemon slices. There will be no leftovers.

Soy-glazed Roasted Salmon

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

Juice of 1 lime

3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1-inch knob fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped hot red chili

1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

5 tablespoons light soy sauce

4 tablespoons dark brown sugar

4 tablespoons water

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

11/2 pounds boneless, skinless salmon fillet

1 pound Yukon gold potatoes, cut into chunks

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 lemon, sliced thin

Place all the marinade ingredients, except the salmon, in a large bowl and whisk together. Place salmon fillets in the bowl and let them soak up the juice for 20 minutes. While salmon is marinating, make potatoes.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Toss the potatoes, olive oil, cumin, garam masala and salt together in large bowl. Spread over a baking pan, place lemon slices on top and bake until tender and crispy, 25-30 minutes.

About 10 minutes before potatoes are done, remove salmon fillets from marinade and place on a baking sheet.

Place salmon in oven and roast for 15 minutes, or until salmon flakes easily and is opaque throughout. Remove potatoes to a platter, and turn oven to broil. Broil salmon for 2-3 minutes, or until edges are slightly charred.

Serve hot, with roasted potatoes and a green salad.

Makes 4 servings.

— Adapted from “The Curry Guy” by Dan Toombs