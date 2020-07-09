A chickpea patty that really holds together

Julie Falsetti

For The York Dispatch

Last week, my daughter came to visit. You might recall, she was the pre-COVID-19 purchaser of 75 pounds of beans. Of the three types she bought, the chickpeas, by far, have been the most popular. For months she has been raving about a chickpea patty that she claimed would blow away any store-bought product. She agreed to make them for me when she was here.

I am no stranger to chickpeas, or garbanzos as they are often known. I make hummus and falafel frequently. However, I’ve always had a reluctance to try bean “burgers,” as they have a tendency to fall apart when cooking. She reassured me that these patties held their shape and fried up to a crispy golden brown color.

Since we were already cooking beans for the patties, we decided to make a double batch of the patties and some hummus at the same time. My grandson peeled the chickpeas for the hummus, while my daughter prepped the ingredients for the patties. It was marathon pandemic cooking at its finest.

The chickpea patties turned out just as she described — firm, beautifully browned and savory. It’s good we made a double batch, as eight disappeared the first night for dinner.

I used dried chickpeas, but canned work equally well. Just be sure to rinse them before using. The carrots lend a pleasantly sweet taste to the patties, but it is the herbs that really amp up the flavor, so be sure not to skimp. The recipe can easily be doubled, and the patties freeze well.

Chickpea Patties

2 tablespoons oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 or 2 carrots, shredded

3/4 cup dried chickpeas, cooked and drained, or 1 15-ounce can, drained and rinsed

1/3 cup fresh or frozen corn

1/2 cup fresh or frozen and thawed peas

Large handful of fresh herbs (cilantro, basil, oregano, parsley and/or thyme), roughly chopped

1/2 teaspoon smoked or sweet paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

Dash of cayenne

3 tablespoons panko bread crumbs

3 tablespoons flour

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

A few grindings of black pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

In a medium-size skillet, add the two tablespoons oil. When hot, add the onions, garlic and carrot. Sauté for about 5 minutes, or until the onion is translucent and most of the liquid has evaporated. Set aside.

In a food processor, blend together the chickpeas, corn, peas and herbs for about 10 pulses. Mixture should be chunky.

Turn out the mixture into a large bowl and add the onion mixture, spices, breadcrumbs, flour and egg. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well. Chill the mixture for one hour so that the flavors blend and it is easier to form patties.

When ready to cook, heat about 1/4 inch oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Form the mixture into six patties and fry until golden, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Cook 3 at a time so that you can flip them easily. Resist the temptation to move the patties while they’re cooking; carefully flip them just once.

— Julie Falsetti, a York native, comes from a long line of good cooks. Her column, From Scratch, runs twice monthly in The York Dispatch food section. Reach her with questions and comments at julietrulie11@gmail.com.