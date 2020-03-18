Buy Photo (Photo: Julie Falsetti, For The York Dispatch)

Thursday is the first day of spring, but my garden preparations began a few weeks ago.

The tomato seedlings are under grow lights, and an area has been tilled for the planting of peas and spinach. Like every year, I cross my fingers and hope for the best. What crops will succeed or fail is always up in the air for the home gardener.

One thing I never have to worry about is my herb garden. Herbs thrive under almost any

conditions. With the mild weather of this winter, I have been able to pick fresh parsley, thyme, sage, oregano and even cilantro throughout the season.

Herbs are tasty but tough customers. Both insects and other plant predators avoid them. Fertilizers are unnecessary, as they thrive in almost any soil.

Many herbs are perennials. Once established, they faithfully produce year after year with little attention. Other types of herbs are self-seeding and sprout up naturally at just the right time.

Even if you have just a small space, there is always room for herbs.

Locked in their pricey clamshells, many popular herbs are available “fresh” in most supermarkets nowadays. They are a big improvement over dried herbs, but it can be a major monetary commitment to add them to a dish. And of course, you have to remember to buy and use them in a timely fashion.

With your own herb garden, you can snip off just the amount you need. Herbs freeze well, so you can put some away for after the growing season.

Fresh herbs move any dish from the ordinary to the sublime. With a little experimentation, you will find the right combination that you and your family enjoy.

If you are new to cooking with herbs, I recommend attending the Pennsylvania Herb & Garden Festival held April 17-18 at the York Expo Center. Along with tons of herb plants for sale, there are workshops and people to ask about both the culinary and medicinal benefits of herbs. In the event the herb festival is canceled, seeds are available online and in local stores.

Below is a recipe forrosemary roasted potatoes.

As Shakespeare said, “There’s rosemary, that’s for remembrance; pray you, love, remember.”

I guarantee that rosemary-enhanced spuds will truly be memorable.

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

6 medium gold potatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

a few grindings of black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Scrub the potatoes with a vegetable brush, and cut into thin wedges. Place in a bowl and toss well with the remaining ingredients. Place in one layer on a roasting pan. Cook for 30-40 minutes, turning the potatoes about halfway through.

